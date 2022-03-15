Shawn “Shorty” Albertson, 42, of Fergus Falls, died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo.
Shawn Richard was born November 19, 1979 to Gary and Jackie (Burgess) Albertson in Fridley, MN. Shawn attended Cambridge Isanti High School in Cambridge, MN. He was a truck driver and a small engine mechanic.
He enjoyed fishing, going to the casino, tinkering with small engines, and going to concerts.
Preceding him in death were his daughter, Georgia; grandparents, Richard and Jean Burgess and Rudy and Bess Albertson, and a niece, Paige.
Shawn in survived by his parents, Jackie Albertson and Gary Albertson (Susan Jensen); his children, Dreanna, Galilee “Lilee”, and Memphis; brother and sisters, Shane (Jo Ann) Albertson, Stephanie (Mike) Jones, and Stacie Albertson; five nieces and nephews; eight great-nieces and nephews; his best friend, Travis Danielson, and his beloved dog and partner in crime, Diablo.
Service: 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Officiant: Clergy Dennis Jensen
Interment: 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 4, 2022 at St. Joseph of the Lakes Cemetery, Lino Lakes, MN
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
