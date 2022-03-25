Shawn “Shorty” Albertson, 42, of Fergus Falls, and Weetown Outpost, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo from massive heart failure.
Shorty spent the last twenty years working with his Dad, Gary, and business partner, Gary Sundby at Weetown Outpost. At the business, Shorty was in charge of small engine repair, welding, and tire repair.
Shorty’s last four years were spent at the lake in the Rostad Addition in Underwood doing small engine repairs and driving semi’s over the road.
Shorty will be missed by all who knew him, and was a good son, father, uncle and dad to four beautiful children.
Shorty was born November 19, 1979 to Gary and Jackie (Burgess) Albertson in Fridley, MN. Shawn attended Cambridge Isanti High School in Cambridge, MN.
He enjoyed fishing, going to the casino, tinkering with small engines, and going to concerts.
Preceding him in death were his daughter, Georgia; grandparents, Richard and Jean Burgess and Rudy and Bess Albertson, and a niece, Paige.
Shawn in survived by his parents, Jackie Albertson and Gary Albertson (Susan Jensen); his children, Dreanna, Galilee “Lilee”, and Memphis; brother and sisters, Shane (Jo Ann) Albertson, Stephanie (Mike) Jones, and Stacie Albertson; five nieces and nephews; eight great-nieces and nephews; his best friend, Travis Danielson, and his beloved dog and partner in crime, Diablo.
Service: 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Officiant: Clergy Dennis Jensen
Interment: 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 4, 2022 at St. Joseph of the Lakes Cemetery, Lino Lakes, MN
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
