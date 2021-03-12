Sheila Jean (Robbins) Elliott, 66, of Fergus Falls, died Thursday, March 11, 2021, unexpectedly at her residence.
Sheila was born October 14, 1954, in Knoxville, Tennessee to Bobby and June (Dupont) Robbins. She graduated from Deer Creek High School in 1973.
On February 14, 1987, Sheila married Jerry Elliott in Fergus Falls.
She was employed with Metz Bakery for 25 years, Quality Circuits since 2011 to the present, and also part-time with LB Homes. She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
Sheila loved fishing, traveling, embroidery, puzzles, her grandchildren, drinking TAB, camping, and talking with family and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Bobby and June Robbins; brother-in-law, James Bullard; mother-in-law, Cora Elliott, and sister-in-law, Annette Elliott.
Sheila is survived by her husband, Jerry of Fergus Falls; her children, James Elliott, Robert Elliott, Jeri Ann (Troy) Freeberg; grandchildren, Lucas Miller and Aaron Freeberg; sister, Bobbie Bullard; nephew, Bradley Bullard, and sister-in-law, Marlyne (Wayne) Johnson; brothers-in-law, Doug (Anne) Elliott and Wayne (Stacy) Elliott; a special niece, JayAnn Grant, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Walk-through visitation will be 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Family celebration of life will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. Please refer back to the funeral home website and Sheila’s tribute wall for a link to the livestream of the service.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.