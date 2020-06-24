Sheila J. Widness, age 63, of Richville, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in the Frazee Care Center, Frazee. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 26 at Schoeneberger Funeral & Cremation Service in Perham. Visitation will resume from 1-2 p.m. followed by the memorial service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 27 at Schoeneberger Funeral & Cremation Service. Burial will be in the Richville Cemetery, Richville.
Sheila’s service will be live streamed on her webpage at www.schoenebergerfh.com.
Schoeneberger Funeral & Cremation Service, Perham, MN (218) 346-5175 www.schoenebergerfh.com.