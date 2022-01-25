Sheree Dubbels, 66, of Fergus Falls, passed away unexpectedly after brief health complications, on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Sanford in Fargo.
Sheree was born on September 18, 1955, in Fergus Falls, the daughter of Willys and Hazel (Sandahl) Jensen. She was baptized at Nidaros Lutheran Church in Clitherall and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. Sheree worked at the Pioneer Home in Fergus Falls during high school. She graduated from Fergus Falls Senior High in 1974, and received a degree in the medical records program from Fergus Falls Community College in 1975. On September 20, 1975, Sheree married John Dubbels at Zion Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. Sheree worked at Lake Region Hospital in Fergus Falls as a medical transcriptionist and later as a medical transcriptionist supervisor for 44 years from 1975 to her retirement in 2019.
Sheree was an active member at Zion Lutheran Church and with their WELCA group. She taught Sunday School for many years, served on the church council and sang in the church choir. She enjoyed decorating her home, reading, scrapbooking, numerous crafting activities, flower gardening, cooking, baking and going on Sunday drives with her husband. Sheree was a very generous person who enjoyed gift giving and especially enjoyed participating in several Christmas Giving Tree events. She had many friends that she loved visiting with from her childhood, church, work and neighborhood as well as with her children.
Sheree is survived by her husband of 46 years, John Dubbels of Fergus Falls; their children, Derek Dubbels of Fargo, North Dakota, and Rochelle Dubbels of Fargo, North Dakota; her sister, Jane (William) Armstrong of Sauk Rapids; and her niece, Amy Armstrong of Sauk Rapids.
She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant sister Jolene.
Funeral is pending early April.
Arrangements are pending with the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
