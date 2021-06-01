Sherman M. Rorvig, 77, of Scottsdale, Arizona passed away at his residence on May 26, 2021, in the care of his family and Hospice of the Valley. Sherman was born March 4, 1944, in Fergus Falls, to Harry and Ella (Gronseth) Rorvig. He grew up in Dalton, attended elementary school there and graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1962. He earned bachelor’s degrees in elementary education and accounting from Arizona State University. From 1968 to 1972 he served in the United States Air Force. Sherman married JoAnn Viken in Edina, on February 8,1970. They were blessed with a daughter, Michelle, in 1982.
From his first job as a newspaper delivery boy to a career in nursing home administration and developing and managing retirement communities, Sherman enjoyed hard work. He was co-owner and president of Southwest Retirement Corporation in Scottsdale, and co-owner of Wooddale Village in Sun City, Arizona. He also served as the executive director of the Forsberg Charitable Foundation. He enjoyed baseball, skiing, boats and cars and treasured his growing up years in west-central Minnesota.
Sherman was a devout Christian and was convinced that “neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord” (Romans 8:38-39). Sherman will be remembered for his generosity and the friendly and caring manner with which he related to all those he encountered, but most of all for his unending love for his daughter, Michelle.
Sherman was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn, and his parents, Harry and Ella Rorvig. He is survived by his daughter, Michelle Rorvig, sister, Marybeth (Joel) Nordtvedt of Scottsdale, Arizona, nephews, Jason Viken, Micah Nordtvedt, David Nordtvedt, and nieces, Amy Viken and Annalise Lathrop.
A memorial service will be held at the Phoenix Seminary Chapel on Saturday, June 5, 10 a.m., 7901 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale, AZ 85260. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to Phoenix Seminary, Golf Fore Africa or Hospice of the Valley.