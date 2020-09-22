Sherry Marion Koshiol, 57, of Edina, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Sholom Home West in St. Louis Park.
Sherry was born April 11, 1963, to Harvey and Lois (Buckmaster) Whitlock in Auburn, Washington. She attended Underwood Secondary School.
On June 12, 1997, she married James Koshiol in Denver, Colorado.
Most of her adult life, she was a homemaker and loving wife. She did small jobs in motels and factories but her true passion was being a wonderful grandma and wife. She believed in an earth-bound Wiccan lifestyle.
Sherry enjoyed gardening, baking and working on needlepoints. She loved garage sales and thrifting. She also enjoyed long car rides and anything nature related. Sherry adored quality time with family and friends, especially her grandkids Abbi and Taelor.
Preceding her in death was her dad, Harvey Whitlock; mom, Lois Buckmaster; both grandparents, and many aunts and uncles. Also, her children’s father and first love, Gregory Pedersen.
Sherry is survived by her husband, James Koshiol; children, Sarah (Jimmy) Kyro of St. Paul, Holly Pedersen (Chris Barton) of North Branch, Janie (Kris) Anderson of North Branch, and Mary (John) Rivera of Florida; grandchildren, Kaden, Ethan, Sevren, Zayda, Skyler, Abbigail, Taelor, Matthew, Jullianna, and Jackson and siblings, Bobby Whitlock of Fargo, Sandy Phelps of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Arthur Whitlock of Glendale, Arizona.
Service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the Pebble Lake Picnic Shelter, 1911 Pebble Lake Golf Drive, Fergus Falls, MN 56537. There will be an open house from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Assistance provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.