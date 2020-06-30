On June 29, 2020, Shirley (Buchholz) Hubbard passed peacefully away at her home in Deephaven, surrounded by her loving family.
Shirley was born on March 17, 1943, in Friberg Township, the daughter of Vernon and Velda (Kugler) Buchholz. She was raised on the family farm and attended Rural School District 229. She was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church, West Friberg Township.
She graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1961 and from St Cloud State College in 1970. She taught business at Willmar Area Vocational Technical Institute and at Minnetonka High School.
Shirley loved teaching and also had a passion for travel. She spent her summers exploring exotic destinations from South America to Asia and the former Soviet Union. She became a travel agent and then went on to open her own travel agency where she became the “go to” travel agent.
Shirley married the love of her life, Lloyd, Oct 16, 1982. They could often be seen at the MN Orchestra, the Guthrie Theatre or Mercedes Benz Club events. In the month of February, you could likely find them on St. George Island, Florida. Lloyd loved her sense of adventure and together they traveled the world. Their most memorable destination was Africa – where they went on a safari.
Although she loved to experience new things, she also loved spending time together with Lloyd in their beautiful home, which was her pride and joy.
Shirley loved her family and never missed an opportunity to gather with them. Shirley loved her pets and provided them with a loving home and wonderful life.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Lloyd Hubbard and her pet, Snicker; her siblings, Carol (Ron) Chihos, Roger (Linda) Buchholz, Bonnie (Duane) Hansen, Dale (Karen)Buchholz, Larry (Julie)Buchholz, Brian (Tracy) Buchholz, and numerous nieces and nephews, and two aunts, Lillian Baller and Vivian Kugler. Lloyd’s children, Gregory (Linda) Hubbard, Lori (Steven) Doctor, and Kristen Hubbard. She was preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Pancreas Foundation.org, or Immanuel Lutheran Church, West Friberg Township, Fergus Falls.
Service will be 11 a.m., Monday, July 6, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
The Rev. Craig Palach will officiate.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.