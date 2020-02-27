Shirley LuOna Edith (Hamner) Davidson, 86, of Fergus Falls, died Thursday, February 20, 2020, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Memorials are preferred to Grace United Methodist Church in Fergus Falls, or Lake Region Healthcare Cancer Care and Research Center.
Visitation will be 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls with a prayer service at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.
Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Grace United Methodist Church, Fergus Falls.
The Rev. Lee Kantonen will officiate.
Interment will be at Beardsley Methodist Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
