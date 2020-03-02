Shirley LuOna Edith (Hamner) Davidson, 86, of Fergus Falls, died Thursday, February 20, 2020, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Shirley was born November 3, 1933, to Elof and Edith L. (Dahlquist) Hamner in Graceville. She went to school in Ortonville, graduating in 1951. She then attended the Minnesota School of Business. Shirley worked at various businesses as a bookkeeper until she retired.
On December 22, 1954, she married William Davidson in Ortonville. They raised four daughters, spending much time camping and enjoying the lakes. Shirley attended many sporting events and music concerts following and supporting all of her girls.
Shirley was a member of the VFW Auxiliary Color Guard, Grace United Methodist Church, Battle Lake Pairs and Squares, and Fergus Falls Senior Center. She loved dancing, playing cards, working jigsaw puzzles, square dancing, country dancing, and intarsia wood crafting.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Bill Davidson; her parents; siblings, Vernie, LaVera, and Carney, and son-in-law, Charles Wallace.
Shirley is survived by her children, LuOna (Bill) Goodwin, Patti (Kurt) Kastella, Jody Grimm (David Ellis), and Sue (Kevin) Hanson; grandchildren, Matthew (Nikki) Wallace, Christopher (Sharon) Wallace, Miles Kastella, Kristin (Tyler) Paulson, Marie (Shane) McNamara, Ben Hanson, and Jordan Hanson; great-grandchildren, Nora Wallace and Aiden Wallace; special friend, Vern Swift, and sister-in-law, Evelyn Morris.
Memorials are preferred to Grace United Methodist Church in Fergus Falls, or Lake Region Healthcare Cancer Care and Research Center.
Visitation will be 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls with a prayer service at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.
Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Grace United Methodist Church, Fergus Falls.
The Rev. Lee Kantonen will officiate.
Interment will be at Beardsley Methodist Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.