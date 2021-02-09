Shirley Ann Dowzak, 88, of Fergus Falls, died Sunday, February 7, 2021, at Pioneer Care.
Shirley was born July 2, 1932, to Harry and Bessie (Pitchford) Strating in Medberry, North Dakota. She attended school in Edgeley, North Dakota, and graduated from Edgeley High School. She furthered her education at Ellendale State Teachers College graduating in 1950.
Shirley married Walter Swiontek on November 20, 1950. To this union, two children were born, Kevin and Kay. On August 13, 1982, Shirley married Frank Dowzak in St. Paul.
Shirley worked for the state of Minnesota at the Fergus Falls Regional Treatment Center for over 30 years.
She was a member of the Fergus Falls Eagles Club. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, reading, bird watching and especially, spending time with her grandchildren.
Preceding her in death are her parents; husband, Frank; brother, Erwin and sister-in-law, Marly Strating.
Shirley is survived by her children, Kevin (Karla) Swiontek of Fergus Falls, and Kay (Steve) Anderson of Fergus Falls; stepchildren, Tom (Becky) Dowzak of Minneapolis, Steve (Connie) Dowzak of Lakeville, and Scott (Kim) Dowzak of Fergus Falls; grandchildren, Jennifer (Erick) Fronning, Ryan (Steph) Swiontek, Mike Swiontek, Katie Swiontek, Amy (Brent) Masterman, Adam (Lisa) Drechsel, Angie (Chris) Julsrud, Chad (Dawn) Anderson, RJ (Jessica) Anderson, Samantha (Jason) Haugen and Tysen (Stephanie) Dowzak; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Public walk-through visitation will be 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturday, February 13, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
The Rev. Christopher Eldredge will officiate.
Arrangements provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.