Shirley Dunker, 94, of Battle Lake, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Crystal Brook Memory Care, Park Rapids, under the care of CHI St. Joseph’s Health Hospice.
A private family service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Battle Lake, with a live stream available online at www.GlendeNilson.com
Interment will be at First Lutheran Cemetery, Battle Lake.
Arrangements by Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Battle Lake.
