Shirley Kay (Osmon) Frigaard, child of God, was born July 18, 1944 to Norma (Lysne) and Thomas Osmon.
She died September 13, 2022, at the age of 78, exactly 6 months after her husband, Loren.
Shirley was life-long member of Our Saviors-Ten Mile Lake Lutheran Church of Dalton Minnesota, and it’s WELCA. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
April 16, 1971, Shirley married Loren Joseph Frigaard. Together they raised four children: Lynnette Nelson of Orono MN, Lori (Dean) Thorsen of Dalton MN, Kyle (Christy) Frigaard of Dalton MN and Kari (Tim) Gulovich of Pinehurst NC. Loren and Shirley worked side by side on their century-old farm, milking cows, raising chickens and beef cattle and sowing and reaping small grains. They instilled into their children, a love and respect for all things God created; animals, nature and people.
Shirley was a grandmother to ten: Race and Dain Nelson, Jessica (Chad) Mammenga, Mitchell Thorsen, Theodore Frigaard, Chandler (Peter) Johnson, Emily and Kellen Frigaard, Elizabeth and Anika Gulovich. She was also “Grandma Great” to four little ones: Harper, Everett and Graham Mammenga and Joseph Johnson. They were all a source of great delight to Shirley.
She is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; brother, Jerry Osmon and brother-in-law, Daryl Frigaard.
Shirley is survived by her children and their families, all of whom were a source of great pride for her.
Also surviving Shirley are her sisters-in-law, Judith Osmon of Spring TX, Shirley A. Frigaard of Dalton MN and Mary Jo (David) Schroeder of Battle Lake MN.
Mom, you created so many wonderful family memories for us. We know you are dancing with Dad once again and that gives us great peace. Love from your Josephine, Muffin, George and Tupit.
Memorial Service: 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Our Saviors-Ten Mile Lake Lutheran Church of Dalton, Minnesota, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Reverend Paul Snyder
Internment: Our Saviors Cemetery of Dalton Minnesota
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone