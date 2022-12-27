Shirley E. Jensen, 87, of Fergus Falls, died Friday, December 23, 2022 at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Shirley Evangeline Sonmor was born November 28, 1935 to Earl and Judith (Pletan) Sonmor in Fergus Falls. She graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1953.
On September 5, 1954, Shirley married Robert Jensen at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Dalton. She was a homemaker, spending time raising their three children.
She was a member of Our Savior’s Ten Mile Lake Lutheran Church in Dalton, where she was confirmed and married.
Growing up Shirley loved horses. Her hobbies have included downhill skiing with her family, music, bowling, and golf. She particularly loved spending time at their cabin on Stalker Lake. She was devoted to her grandchildren and loved attending all their activities to show her support.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Robert Jensen; her son, Steven Jensen; her parents, Earl and Judith Sonmor; niece, Lori Jensen, and father and mother-in-law, William and Ruth Jensen.
Shirley is survived by her children, Desta (Richard) Lutzwick of Fergus Falls, Joni Jensen of Lindstrom, MN, and Michael Jensen on Lindstrom, MN; grandchildren, Taylor (Chad) Johnson of Watertown, SD and Eric (Lindsey) Lutzwick of Mandan, ND; great-grandchildren, Kensley Lutzwick, Madison Johnson, Robert Johnson, Harper Lutzwick, Lucas Johnson, Teagan Lutzwick, and Brody Lutzwick; brother, Greg (Sandy) Sonmor of Alexandria; brother-in-law, Gary Jensen of Scottsdale, AZ; nephew, Chad (Katie) Sonmor, and niece, Robyn (Matt) Bower.
Funeral Service: 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Our Saviors Ten Mile Lake Lutheran Church in Dalton, with visitation one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Clergy: Reverend Paul Snyder
Interment: Our Saviors Cemetery, Dalton, MN
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
