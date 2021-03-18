Funeral Mass will be held for Shirley Kern, age 76, of Verndale, on Monday, March 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Hubert Catholic Church in Bluegrass.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 21, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with parish prayers at 6 p.m. at Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the service at church.
Please visit www.karvonenfuneralhome.com to leave memorials and condolences on Shirley’s tribute wall.
