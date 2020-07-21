Shirley Ann (Anderson) Lenarz, 83, of Fergus Falls, died Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Hospitality House near Dayton Hollow.
Shirley was born March 20, 1937, near Wahpeton, to Helmer and Elsie (Tostenson) Anderson. She grew up and attended school in Wahpeton and Cambridge. For many years she worked at the Fergus Falls Regional Treatment Center in the dietary and laundry departments.
On June 28, 1978, she married Raymond Lenarz at Zion Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls where they were both members. Shirley was a very determined and independent woman who loved to help others. She enjoyed baking, writing letters and sending cards to relatives and friends. She rarely forgot a special occasion.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Mary Lou Anderson, and her husband, Ray in December of 2001.
Shirley is survived by a sister-in-law, Mildred Becker of Vining; brothers-in-law, Florian (Carol) Lenarz of Garfield, and Duane (Linda) Lenarz of Minnetonka, as well as her nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the start of the service.
Service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Olson Funeral Home Chapel in Fergus Falls.
The Rev. Christopher Eldredge will officiate.
Burial will be at Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements with the Olson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls
