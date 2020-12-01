Shirley Ann Lundsetter, 78, of Fergus Falls, died November 25, 2020, at the Broen Home.
Shirley was born May 8, 1942, in Glenwood, to Englebret and Ester Vold. She graduated from Glenwood High School in 1960 in Glenwood.
On September 9, 1960, she married Franklin Lundsetter at Barsness Lutheran Church in Glenwood, Shirley and Franklin had two children, the late Keith (Chris) Lundsetter of Alexandria, and Kimberly (Greg) Styba of Fergus Falls.
Shirley worked many years as a paraprofessional in special education and has always kept her students in her heart. Shirley also spent her evenings working at the Broen Home and VFW, but always made time for her family and friends.
Shirley loved her family with all her heart and was eager to make family memories such as horseback riding, tubing behind the boat, bingo, headstand competitions and creating memorable Christmases. Every year, no matter the circumstances, Shirley made sure her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren had a Christmas filled with joy, love, visits from Santa and her traditional treat bags. Shirley truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family, gardening and spending time with family. She also grew a fondness for the nursing staff at the Broen Home and enjoyed the conversation and care she received from them, especially in these difficult times with the COVID restrictions.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Greg) Styba of Fergus Falls; daughter- in-law, Christine Lundsetter of Alexandria; two brothers, Richard (Dorothy) Vold of Glenwood; David (Sue) Vold of Wisconsin; grandchildren, Trista (Matt) Larson of Fergus Falls; Taryn (Jason) Goodell of Elbow Lake; Tiana Saenger of Fergus Falls; Jenessa Styba of Elbow Lake; Jayden Styba of Elbow Lake; Jessica Lundsetter of Sartell and Allison Lundsetter of Lowry; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Bria Larson, Daegyn Saenger, Mason and Kresyn Goodell, Ella Hanson and Miles Tomhave; and many nieces and nephews.
Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, Ester and Englebret Vold; her son, Keith Lundsetter; her sister, Beverly Erickson; and her brother-in-law, Larry Erickson;
Public visitation will be Wednesday, Dec 2, 2020, from 4-6 p.m., at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, and continuing one hour prior to the service at the church.
Private service will be 1 p.m., Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Augustana Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
The Rev. David Strom will officiate.
Interment will be at Barsness Lutheran Cemetery, Glenwood.
A livestream of the service will be available at 1 p.m., Thursday, December 3, on Shirley’s obituary page at www.glendenilson.com.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.