Shirley A. Strauch, 85, of Fergus Falls, died on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Shirley Ann Dahring was born on January 27, 1935, in Detroit Lakes, the daughter of John Edward and Olga Alvina (Paulson) Dahring. She attended school in Detroit Lakes where she later graduated in 1953. After graduation she worked at the St. Mary’s Hospital in Detroit Lakes, cleaning and sanitizing instruments.
On September 3, 1955, she married Gerald Joseph Strauch at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Detroit Lakes. The couple were the parents of six children, Evangeline, Bernard, Cynthia, John, Bruce and Rose. The couple resided in Millerville, before moving to Fergus Falls in 1956, where Shirley worked at J.C. Penney’s for 23 years, mainly in the shoe department. She then worked with the Foster Grandparent Program for 16 years which included Children’s Corner and Our Lady of Victory Catholic School.
Shirley enjoyed time spent with her family and loved baking and sharing her caramel rolls and homemade bread.
Preceding her in death were her parents, John and Olga; two brothers, Kenneth and John Dahring; brother-in-law, Jim Strauch and sister-in-law, Patricia Eich.
Her family includes her special friend of 31 years, Vince Ehlert; six children, Evangeline (Dennis) Johnson, Bernie (Roberta) Strauch, Cynthia (Marc) Hanson, John (Cindy Lou) Strauch all of Fergus Falls, Bruce (Belen Gutierrez) Strauch of San Antonio, Texas and Rose (Richard) Anderson of Detroit Lakes; nine grandchildren, Tyler, Casey and Ted (Mary) Strauch, Tina Watson, Sonia Strauch, Matthew Strauch and Alex Strauch, Derek (Brianne) Anderson and Megan (Brandon) Tschirhart; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Verna Leitheiser of Detroit Lakes; brothers and sister-in-law, Stanley (Karen) Strauch, Joan Lorang, Don Eich, Claude (MaryAnn) Strauch, Kathleen (Fred) DeWeese, Rebecca (Stanley Zupnik) Way, Mary Biggins, Thomas Strauch, Corrine Hayden, Priscilla (Mark) Hovland, Theresa Lake and several nieces nephews and cousins.
To protect the health and safety of all, services are currently being limited as required by state and local authorities and the CDC.
A private family service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 12, at Glende-Nilson Funeral Home, with a livestream available at www.glendenilson.com.
Interment will be at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls.
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to LB Homes Hospice, PioneerCare and Our Lady of Victory School.
