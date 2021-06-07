Shirley Suchy, 77, of Urbank, passed on from this life to her eternal home on Friday, June 4, 2021, at her home with her family at her side.
Shirley Ann (Underill) Suchy was born on June 14, 1943, in Wadena, the daughter of James and Esther (Sandahl) Underhill.
She attended a variety of country schools and graduated from Battle Lake High School in 1961.
Shirley and Gerald Suchy were married on October 28, 1961, in South St. Paul, Minnesota. They lived in South St. Paul for seven years and in 1967, they purchased the Suchy farm south of Urbank where they did dairy and crop farming. Shirley was very active in the entire farm operation. Shirley was a fantastic homemaker, enjoyed gardening, sewing but her real passion was baking and cooking and she was excellent at both! When her girls were growing up, she taught Christian education classes at the Urbank Church and volunteered in numerous capacities at the church. Amazingly in her 40s she learned how to play the piano and she loved it! She especially loved precious time spent with her family, grandkids and great-grandkids.
She is survived by her husband, Gerald; three daughters, Cindy Dorfner of Andover, son, Derik (Chelsea), Peyton, Finley, Paisley, son, Adam Dorfner. Teresa (Gary) Meemken of Clitherall, five daughters, Samantha (Nathaniel) Nienow, Jessica (Ryan) Christensen, Emily, Randy, Brittany (Tyler) Sjolie , McKenzie, Riley. Amber (Christy) Irhke , Vince, Daniel, Joslyn, Dana (Brandon) Van Santen, Evelyn, Natalie. and Carmen (Kurt) Kastner of Andover; son, Jared (Elliana), daughter, Carly Kastner. Shirly and Gerald have nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Lorraine (Jerry) Erickson of Fergus Falls, Joan Ahlfs of Battle Lake, Rita (Bernel) Cichy of Henning; three brothers, Robert Underhill of Battle Lake, Dennis (Mary) Underhill and Darroll Underhill all of Vining; and by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, James and Esther Underhill; three sisters, Gloria (Leo) Hemmerlin, Joyce (Doyle) Miller and Judy Underhill; brothers, Daniel Underhill, Earnest Underhill and sister-in-law, Lorraine Underhill.
Funeral Mass will be 2 p.m., Friday, June 11, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Urbank.
Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m., with a 6:30 p.m. prayer service, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and one hour prior to the mass on Friday.
Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Funeral arrangements provided by Glende-Nilson of Battle Lake.
Condolences:GlendeNilson.com.