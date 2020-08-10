Shirley “Virginia” Adams, 92, of Fergus Falls, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Virginia was born August 16, 1927, in Dixon, Illinois, to Carl C Straw and Cenie (Seyster) Straw. She graduated from Dixon High School, Dixon, Illinois, and Carleton College, Northfield.
Virginia met Sam Adams Jr., in math class at Carleton College and they were married June 11, 1949, after she spent a year working at First National Bank of Minneapolis. She continued her education later, receiving an M.S. in speech pathology from Moorhead State University in 1973. She worked for the Special Education Cooperative in Underwood, Campbell and Fergus Falls until her retirement in 1986.
She was active in the Federated Church, directing children’s music for several years. She was active in the League of Women Voters and the Otter Tail Historical Society. She served on the library board, Otter Tail County Planning Commission, the United Way board, and A Center for the Arts.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Adams Jr. in 1995; and her parents, Carl C. and Cenie Straw.
Virginia is survived by her son, Jonathan (Carol Kennedy) of Minneapolis and grandchildren, Benjamin K. Adams, Emily M. Adams, Patrick K. Adams and Rachel King (Adams); daughter, Carol Adams (David Fraser) of Madison, Wisconsin, and grandchildren, Amy Adams Fraser and Margaret Adams Fraser; she is also survived by nephews and nieces; great-nephews and nieces; and many friends in her beloved community.
Memorials are preferred to the Fergus Falls Community Food Bank, 1512 N. First Ave., Fergus Falls, MN 56537 or City of Fergus Falls Parks Department for tree planting, 340 N. Friberg, Fergus Falls, MN 56537. (Please make note for donation of tree planting.)
A private family graveside service is scheduled. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.