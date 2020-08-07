Shirley “Virginia” Adams, 92, of Fergus Falls, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Memorials are preferred to the Fergus Falls Community Food Bank, 1512 N 1st Ave., Fergus Falls, MN 56537 or City of Fergus Falls Parks Department for Tree Planting, 340 N. Friberg, Fergus Falls, MN 56537. (Please make note for donation of tree planting.)
A private family graveside service is scheduled.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
