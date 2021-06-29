Simone Marie (Gabel) Christensen, 61, of Fergus Falls passed away on June 24, 2021.
Simone leaves behind three loving children, Vanessa (Ryan) Christiansen of Cohasset; Jacob Christensen of Wahpeton; and Angela (Adam) Jensen of Fergus Falls; as well as three beloved grandsons, Cameren, Carter, and Cole; a sister, Paulette (Mark) Drake, in Texas; and 11 nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Yvonne Gabel, and her sister, Jaqueline Nethery.
Simone was a funny, generous, loving woman who adored her family and lived to bring joy to others. Her deeply loving heart was a testament to her faith and devotion to Christ. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. We look forward to seeing her again when the Lord returns.
Celebration of life will be 1 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at Fergus Falls Seventh-day Adventist Church, Fergus Falls.
The Rev. Tyson Kahler will officiate.
Interment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.