Sonja Walker, age 83, of Battle Lake, passed away on May 15, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud. Private family services will be held. Sonja will be laid to rest at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, South Dakota.
Arrangements provided by Belmont-Karvonen Funeral & Cremation Service of Henning.
