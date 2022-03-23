Stanley “Stan” R. Baglo, 90, of Fergus Falls, died Saturday, March 19, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Stanley Robert was born October 23, 1931, to Conley and Clara (Youngberg) Baglo in Elizabeth, MN. He graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1949. He was drafted into the United States Army in October 1952 and discharged in October 1954.
On June 23, 1956, Stan married Donna Anderson at Vukku Lutheran Church in Doran, MN. The couple resided in Fergus Falls.
Stan was employed Bell McGowan Produce Company as a delivery driver from 1954-1956. He then became a route driver for 7-up Bottling Company. After the merger with 7-up and Coke-a-Cola Bottling Company, he was promoted to route manager. Stan was truly respected by all of the drivers. He led by his work ethic and honesty. Stan retired in 1993.
He was a member at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. Stan was also a member of the American Legion, Elks, and Eagles. He enjoyed spending time with his family, woodworking and crossword puzzles.
Preceding him in death were his parents; two sisters; mother and father-in-law, and a son and daughter-in-law, Bob and Deb Baglo.
Stan is survived by his wife, Donna Baglo of Fergus Falls; children, Becky (Steve) Ness and Brad (Penny) Baglo both of Fergus Falls; grandchildren, Crisie Baglo, Catie Baglo, Tyler (Andrea) Ness, Justin Ness (fiancé Chelsey), Jessica Mammenga (Chad), McKenna Kvern (fiancé Ben), and Kassie Kvern; great-grandchildren, Summer, Hunter, Oliver, and Tucker Martin, Wyatt and Josie Ness, Nolan Nettestad, Jace Grant, Harper, Everett, and Graham Mammenga, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 25, 2022, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Fergus Falls
Clergy: Reverend Loren Mellum
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
