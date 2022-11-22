Stanley Ivan Lien was born on October 7, 1945 in Fergus Falls, MN to Alvin Theodore Lien and Esther Irene (Brusven) Lien. He was raised on the Lien Farm north of Rothsay, MN. He graduated from Rothsay High School, Class of 1963. He enlisted into the United States Air Force in 1965. He did a tour in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968. He was married to Michele Doris (Darling) Lien on September 14, 1968 at Luke Air Force Base in Glendale, AZ. He received many accolades and was honorably discharged with the title of Staff Sergeant from the Air Force in 1969.
Stanley was a jack of all trades: Farmer, Grain Elevator Manager, Carpenter, Electronics Tech (which he went to a trade school for and was in line with his career in the military). But his most rewarding occupation was as Pastor, whether in the pulpit or at his kitchen table, serving the people he loved. He recently moved back to Fergus Falls, MN in 2021. He has lived in several states, the most notable, MN, ND, AZ, and WA.
Stanley was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and dearly loved friend of many. A man of integrity and great faith, he always pointed people to his first love, Jesus, leading with a strong belief in His Word. His door was always open for anyone who needed an ear to listen, and he would give the shirt off his back for those who were in need.
He loved to travel, especially if he could drive, loved gardening, loved to laugh, and loved his Lutefisk, Lefse, and his favorite meal Meatballs and Gravy over Mashed Potatoes. He had that dry Norwegian humor which we loved. Those are just some of the fun things we will remember about him. He will be missed here on this Earth, but this isn’t goodbye, this is, see you later. He walked into his eternal home on November 17, 2022.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Esther Lien, and a brother, Arvid Lien. He is survived by his wife, Michele Lien; his children, Debra Sanders (Christopher), Cindy Saunders (Doug), Donna Stewart (Rhonda), Stanley Lien Jr. (Tena), and Shawn Lien Capoeman; his grandchildren, Ashley, Ian (Lena), Staeton, Michael, Titan, and his step-grandchildren, Jessica, Tanner, Kaytie, and his brother, Alvin “Junior” Lien (Carol).
Celebration of Life: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone