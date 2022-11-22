Stanley Lien

Stanley Ivan Lien was born on October 7, 1945 in Fergus Falls, MN to Alvin Theodore Lien and Esther Irene (Brusven) Lien. He was raised on the Lien Farm north of Rothsay, MN. He graduated from Rothsay High School, Class of 1963. He enlisted into the United States Air Force in 1965. He did a tour in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968. He was married to Michele Doris (Darling) Lien on September 14, 1968 at Luke Air Force Base in Glendale, AZ. He received many accolades and was honorably discharged with the title of Staff Sergeant from the Air Force in 1969.

