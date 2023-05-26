Stanley D. Morrill, 98, of Fergus Falls, died Friday, May 19, 2023 at LB Broen Home in Fergus Falls.
Stanley Dwight Morrill was born on July 6, 1924 to Harvey D. and Alice (Wahlgren) Morrill in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
He was baptized and confirmed in the Augustana Church in Fergus Falls and has been a lifelong member.
He attended the old Jefferson School and the old Fergus Falls High School graduating in 1942.
He worked on the Alaska Highway from July 1942 until June of 1943. After returning to Fergus Falls, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving 28 months being discharged on December 7, 1945.
He attended North Dakota Agricultural College and earned a B.S. in Civil Engineering in 1954.
He married Rosalie Tomhave on June 22, 1946 and they celebrated 50+ years of marriage before she passed away in 1997. They had two sons, Craig (Martha) of Bloomington, MN, Earl of Grand Forks, ND and daughter, Diane also of Grand Forks, ND.
In 1999 he married A. Ellen Alsbury in Texas. She passed away in 2005.
He married Phyllis Fabian Hauger Shirley on July 7, 2012.
Stanley was engaged in road construction with H.D. Morrill and Son and later as Stan Morrill, Inc. for a total of 45 years before retiring in 1992.
He served as presiding officer in three state Masonic Bodies: Grand High Priest of the Grand Chapter of Royal Arch Masons, Most Illustrious Grand Master of the Grand Council of Cryptic Masons and Grand Commander of the Grand Commandery of Knights Templar of Minnesota. He also served many years as Grand Recorder of the Grand Council of Cryptic Masons of Minnesota.
He served three years as Deputy General Grand Master, North Central Region of the General Grand Council of Cryptic Masons International as well as three other appointments for the General Grand Council.
He was active in the local Masonic Bodies serving for many years as Secretary and/or Recorder as well as Secretary of Golden Rod Chapter #61 Order of the Eastern Star.
He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans and served as Department Commander of the Department of Minnesota in 1992-1993.
Preceding him in death were his wives, Rosalie and Ellen; his parents; brothers, Ivan and Albin Morrill, and sister-in-law, Virginia Herrington of Portland, OR.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; son, Craig (Martha) Morrill of Bloomington, MN; daughter, Diane and son, Earl Morrill both of Grand Forks, ND; step-children, Daryl (Donna) Hauger of West Des Moines, IA, Terry (Connie) Hauger of Oro Valley, AZ, Jeffrey (Lauren) Hauger of Park Rapids, MN, Pauline (Timothy, deceased) Rinke of Dilworth, MN, and Philip (Cynthia) Hauger of Prior Lake, MN; daughter-in-law, Marlyce (Dayle, deceased) Hauger of Urbandale, IA, Allan (Sara) Shirley of Vergas, MN, Leslie (Norma) Shirley of Rothsay, MN, Jeffrey Shirley of Moorhead, MN, and many beloved step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren who love calling him “Grandpa.”
Visitation: 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with a Masonic Service at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will resume one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Service: 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Augustana Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Amy Kelly, Minister.
Interment: Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls, MN.
Military Participation: Fergus Falls VFW Post 612 and American Legion Post 30.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.