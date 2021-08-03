Stanley Owen Nelson, 84, of Fergus Falls, died Sunday, August 1, 2021, at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Fergus Falls.
Stanley was born January 21, 1937, in Folden Township, rural Vining, to Jerrold and Hazel (Gunderson) Nelson in Vining. He graduated from Henning High School in 1955.
He served in the United States Army from 1959 to 1961 spending a year and a half in Bad Kissingen, Germany.
Stanley was united in marriage to Darlene Orso on October 14, 1961, at Folden Lutheran Church in Vining. They made their home in Pease, where he worked for Pease Co-op Creamery. While there, he made many pounds of butter which were sold to Land O’ Lakes. In 1966 he became manager of Palisade Co-op Creamery. In 1970 they moved to Oak Park, where he managed the co-op creamery. He ended his career in Meire Grove managing the co-op creamery for over 40 years until his retirement in 2001.
Stanley enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, fencing on the farm, cutting wood and drinking a lot of coffee. He was a member of the Fergus Falls Eagles Aerie No. 2339, Fergus Falls American Legion and Zion Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Richard (Alma); sisters, Joyce (Earnest) Balken and Evelyn (Ervin) Schoon; and grandson, Bennett Nelson.
Stanley is survived by his wife, Darlene of Fergus Falls; son, Parrish (Cheryl) Nelson of Northome, and Darcey (Jeffrey) Jones of The Woodlands, Texas, and Ottertail; grandchildren, Jasmine (Chad) Enright of Bemidji, Chloe Jones of Austin, Texas, and Renee Jones of Austin, Texas; great-grandchildren, Cole, Kearney, Red, Sophia; and nephews, Roger (Wendy) Schoon, Miles Nelson and his dog, Coleby; niece, Tracy (Mark) Schoening; and many good friends from Pease, Palisade, Oak Park, Meire Grove, Dane Prairie Township, neighbors and the Henning Class of 1955.
A special thank you to the wonderful caregivers at Minnesota Veterans Home of Fergus Falls.
Visitation: One hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial service: 11 a.m. Friday, August 6, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Rev. Chris Eldredge.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com
Arrangements provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
