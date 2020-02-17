Stella (Nelson) Jyrkas, 95, of Fergus Falls, died Friday, February 14, 2020, at LB Broen Home in Fergus Falls.
She was born to Ole and Selma (Berg) Nelson on May 31, 1924, in Dalton. She attended first through eighth grade in Dalton. In 1938, she moved with her parents to Fergus Falls where she attended high school and graduated in 1942.
She married Ted Jyrkas on October 24, 1942. They had four children, Sharon, Terry, Jeffrey and Timothy.
Stella was a member of First Lutheran Church, First Lutheran Quilters, and Circle. She was also a Cub Scout leader. Stella enjoyed playing cards, gardening, quilting, stamp collecting, puzzles, reading, and visits from family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Loretta Bogen and Mildred Soliah; brothers, Eldred and Roger Nelson, and her husband, Ted.
Stella is survived by her children, Sharon (Mike) Baldwin of Leesburg, Florida, Terry (Susan) Jyrkas of Mountain Lake, Jeffrey (Karen) Jyrkas of Fergus Falls, and Timothy (Rebecca) Jyrkas of Golden Valley; seven grandchildren, Wade (Elesha) Jyrkas, Scott (Sheila) Jyrkas, Eric Jyrkas, Daniel Jyrkas (Miranda Bapp), Dean (Kim) Baldwin, Angela (Duane) Simpson, and Michelle Baldwin (Nick Kurtzweg); great-grandchildren, Tyler, Brandon, and Dillon Simpson, Isabella and Jacob Jyrkas, Annika, Ty, and Lizzie Jyrkas.
Memorials preferred to First Lutheran Church Quilters.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Service will be 11 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Chaplain Caleb Larson will officiate.
Interment will be at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.