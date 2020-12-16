Stephanie Hideko Hauge, 22, of Fergus Falls, passed away, Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Sanford in Fargo, after a three-year battle with epilepsy.
Stephanie was born March 25, 1998, to Shawn and LeiLani (Greene) Hauge in Fergus Falls. She grew up in Fergus Falls, attending school in Underwood, graduating in 2016. She then began working at Pizza Ranch.
She loved to draw and paint, read, go camping and her dog, “Paco.” Stephanie always enjoyed family activities and joking with her brother. She had a love for puns and playing jokes. She also enjoyed riding motorcycle with her dad.
Stephanie had requested to be a donor and upon her death, her wish was granted.
Stephanie is survived by her parents, Shawn and LeiLani Hauge of Fergus Falls; one brother, Tucker of Fergus Falls; grandparents, Tom and Linda Hauge of Fergus Falls and Kirby and Alice Greene of Dalton; aunts and uncles, Tim and Nicole Hauge, Scott and Angie Hauge, Mindy Hauge, Vikki Greene, Eric and Sylvia Green, Linda Greene, Larry Coulter, and Brian and Julie Greene, and numerous cousins and friends.
Public walk-through visitation: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
A private family service will be held. Please refer back to the funeral home website and Stephanie’s tribute wall for a video recording of the service.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
