Stephanie Hideko Hauge, 22, of Fergus Falls, passed away, Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Sanford in Fargo, after a three-year battle with epilepsy.
Public walk-through visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
A private family service will be held. Please refer back to the funeral home website and Stephanie’s tribute wall for a video recording of the service.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
