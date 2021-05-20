Stephen Young, age 67, of Wadena, passed away on March 30, 2020, at Sanford Medical Center on Broadway in Fargo. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 5 p.m. at Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. prior to the Celebration at the funeral home.
