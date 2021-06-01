Steve Bakken, 68, of rural Pelican Rapids, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021, at his home under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley with his loving family at his side.
Steven Lee Bakken was born January 7, 1953, in Pelican Rapids, the son of Erwin and Marian (Johnson) Bakken. He was baptized and confirmed at Grove Lake Lutheran Church where he remained a lifetime member. He served on church council and cemetery board. He graduated from Pelican Rapids High School in 1971. On October 18, 1975, he married Linda Lyon. Growing up on the family farm it was obvious at a young age that he would continue farming with his dad. They were one of the first families to host CAEP (Communicating for Agriculture Exchange Programs). Steve was also active in 4-H through the years and enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren show livestock in 4-H.
Steve and his brother, Paul, ran the family dairy farm until 2003. Steve was very proud to have the family farm still in the Bakken name and continued farming with his son, Lucas, until his passing.
On March 27, 1999 Steve was united in Marriage to Diane Bungum, blending two families together. Upon retirement they enjoyed spending winters in Florida. One of Steve’s passions was the Minnesota Twins, he rarely missed a game, even when they were losing.
Steve is survived by his wife, Diane; children: Jennifer (Gerry) Bergquist, Jared Bungum, Lucas (Elizabeth) Bakken, Greta (Robert) Backstrom and Mason (Cassie Koropatnicki) Bakken. Eleven grandchildren: Olivia, Holly and Jack Bergquist, Tori, Erin and Lexi Bungum, Ean, Cayden and Eliza Bakken, Abby and Reed Backstrom; Sister, Karen (Gary) Hart; brothers: Roger (Phyllis) Bakken and Paul (Tammy) Bakken; sister-in-law, Gail Klug, Wendy (Terry) Slattery, and Eileen Klug; brother-in-law, Richard (Kathy) Klug; numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Rick, and brother-in-law, Dennis Klug.
Memorials preferred to Grove Lake Cemetery or Grove Lake Church Audio/Video Fund.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 8, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service at Larson Funeral Home, Pelican Rapids.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Grove Lake Lutheran Church, Pelican Rapids, with the Rev. Clay Ellingson officiating.
Interment will be at Grove Lake Cemetery, Pelican Rapids.
Funeral arrangements provided by Larson Funeral Home, Pelican Rapids.
