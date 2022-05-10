Steven Merle Anderson, age 60, of Erhard, also known as Steve and Andy, passed away peacefully May 6, 2022 surrounded by his kick-ass family, under the care of Knute Nelson Hospice.
He was born December 30, 1961 in Fergus Falls, son of Merle R. and Janice Anne (Peterson) Anderson. He attended Erhard country school for a short time as well as attending numerous elementary schools with his dad’s career change; graduating in 1980 from the Pelican Rapids High School.
On June 5, 1993 he was united in marriage to Jennifer Loeks. They were blessed with two children; Cody Steven and Keidra Delight.
He held numerous jobs, most well-known for his expertise craftsmanship/carpentry. Never finished a job until it was perfect. Something he inherited from his Grandpa Arnold.
He also had a love of cars, passed down from his father! Always only a call away when anyone had a question regarding their vehicle.
Steve cherished his many “adventures” with his Erhard friends, camping and fishing. Taking much pride and joy in his 10lbs walleye, just shy of 30 inches, caught on Lake of the Woods. He enjoyed watching the MN Vikings and the MN Twins.
Preceding him in death were his parents, twin sisters at birth, grandparents; Arnold and Edith Anderson, Pinky and Minda Peterson, his in-laws; Wildy and Delight Loeks; brother-in-law, Doug Loeks and sister-in-law, Reva Loeks, as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer; children, Cody and Lisa of Fargo and Keidra; grandson, Connor, along with grand dog, Lola of Audubon; siblings, Wanda and Mike Norman of Fergus Falls, Susan and Scott Stengrim of Elizabeth, Jeff Anderson and Diane Peterson of Erhard and Mindy Jo Peterson of Erhard; in-laws, Ben Loeks of Breckenridge, Larry Loeks of Nebraska, Lynnae Loeks of Wahpeton, ND, Dennis and Karen Loeks of Maple Grove, and Darryl Loeks of Hankinson, ND; and aunts, uncles and other numerous relatives.
Special thanks to Pastor Brad, Knute Nelson Hospice Nurse, Pam and the staff at Sanford Medical and our special friend RN Vicki (Weiss), and to all our extended family members.
Visitation: 5:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, May 9, 2022 at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls with a prayer service at 6:30 and will resume one hour prior to the start of the service at the church.
Service: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church, Erhard
Clergy: Reverend Brad Soenksen
Burial: Bagstevold Cemetery, Erhard
