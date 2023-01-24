Steven Bugbee passed away on January 18, 2023, at the age of 73 at his home in Breckenridge. He was born January 24, 1949, to parents, Jon and Lorraine Bugbee. He had lived in Fergus Falls, Cambridge, Brainerd and Breckenridge where he attended special schools.
He loved older country music and polka music, one of his favorites being Johnny Cash. Other interests were Hot Wheel cars, going on bus or car rides, and his most favorite was to have coffee at local restaurants. He loved his pancakes for breakfast. When he was only around six or seven he could tell you the make and model of a vehicle when it was coming down the road. His favorite saying was “throw Fords in the junk pile.”
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, David and John; sister, Diane; brother-in-law, Merle Fredrickson; and nephews, Monte Bugbee and Wade Bugbee.
Steven is survived by co-guardian and brother, Rick (Sarah) of Fergus Falls; co-guardian and niece, Katie (Lucas) Buttke and Keaton, Colby and Norah of West Fargo, ND; sister, Betty (Gordy) Halena of Ashby; nephews, Zane (Cassie) Bugbee and Noah of Alexandria, Jess (Kristine) Bugbee of Underwood, Travis (Sarah) Halena of Ashby, Ted (Tina) Fredrickson, Brady (Amy) Fredrickson, and Darin Bugbee; nieces, Heather (David) Dewey of Ashby, Lynette (Shannon) Bjorgaard, Kim (Cory) Johnson, Joy (Scott) Finkelson, Kelly (Harold) Thorson, and Shantel (Gerald) Thorson; sisters-in-law, Joan Bugbee and Candy Bugbee along with several great nieces and nephews.
Our special Thanks to the staff at his home in Breckenridge that not only took great care of him but loved him as family.
Memorial Service: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, January 26, 2023 at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Fall with a visitation one hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Reverend David Strom.
Interment: Tingvold Cemetery, Underwood, MN.
Arrangements are provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone