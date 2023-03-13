Steven “Steve” G. Olson, 71, of Fergus Falls, died Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at LB Broen Home in Fergus Falls.
Steven Glenn Olson was born July 21, 1951, to Glenn E. and Elaine B. (Malley) Olson in St. Cloud, MN. He graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1969. After high school he attended Fergus Falls Community College.
In his early years he worked for Mayo’s Standard Oil and Olson Furniture doing installation and delivery. Later, he was employed with Ottertail Minn-Dakota Coaches as a school bus and motorcoach driver, Fleet Farm in the plumbing and electrical department, and ORD in Pelican Rapids manufacturing homes.
Steve was an avid racing fan and enjoyed stock car racing throughout his life. He worked the pit crew for Thorsen’s for many years. He could be found at many tracks helping his friends. He dabbled in hunting deer, ducks, and pheasant, and fishing. He tried golfing and would get his money’s worth with swings. His love of music nearly matched his love of fast cars; 70’s rock always soothed him and you could see him tapping his toes right up until the end of the song.
Preceding him in death were his father, Glenn E. Olson and brother, Brian F. Olson.
Steve is survived by his mother, Elaine B. Olson of Fergus Falls; his sons, Matt (Monica) and their family, Darby, Riley, and Bennett Olson and Healey and Korina Brekhus of Barnesville and Mike (Lindsey) and their family, Maylee and Hadlee Olson of Medford, OR; his siblings, Jan (Chirs) Werkau and Ward Olson all of Fergus Falls, and sister-in-law, Kirsten Olson and nephew, Andrew both of Fergus Falls.
