Steven Kvernstoen, age 72, of Guanajuato, Mexico, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.
Steve was born September 22, 1948, to Ruth (Moe) and Otto Kvernstoen. He grew up on the family farm near Dalton. Steve attended grade school in Dalton and graduated from Fergus Falls High School. Eager to explore more of the world, he headed to the Twin Cities after graduation and earned a degree in classical guitar from the University of Minnesota, paying his way by driving a taxi. He went on to earn a graduate degree in architecture, also from the University of Minnesota. Steve married Orapan Footrakoon, the love of his life, in 1998.
For more than 25 years, Steve and his partners were industry leaders in state-of-the-art architectural acoustics. His company, Kvernstoen Rönholm Associates, completed projects from tiny churches in rural Minnesota to large auditoriums in Saudi Arabia. Each Christmas season, Steve, his work partners, and his friends treated Twin Cities clients to a unique caroling experience. A small group would learn a themed repertoire and travel around the cities, delivering baked goods and short musical performances. One year it might be renaissance troubadours. The next year it was a mariachi band.
Steve always forged his own path, overcoming obstacles with quiet determination. A lifelong classical guitarist, he picked up the cello at age 40 and played with several small ensembles in the Twin Cities. Wherever good wine, good music, good humor, and good company could be found, Steve was happy.
In 2014, Steve retired, and he and Orapan relocated to a beautiful home in Guanajuato, Mexico, a vibrant city where he was able to enjoy many of his lifelong passions. In his retirement, Steve enjoyed making guitars, attending the Guanajuato Symphony, traveling and of course, spending time with good friends. He and Orapan continued each fall to join friends for music, cooking and merriment at Whitewater State Park.
Steve’s giant heart, goodwill, and generous nature will be missed by many.
“It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.”
—from Invictus, by William Ernest Henley
Steve was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Kristie (Kvernstoen) Martinka.
He is survived by his wife, Orapan Footrakoon, brother, David Kvernstoen, sister, Constance (Kvernstoen) Adams, brother-in-law, James Martinka, three nieces and two nephews.