Steven Lee Torkelson was born March 19, 1948, in Wadena, Minnesota. He passed on Monday, May 2, 2022, at his home in Henning.
The son of Wesley and Shirley Torkelson, he grew up and attended school in Henning, graduating with the class of 1966. He enlisted in the Air Force and proudly served his country from February 7, 1967, to February 5, 1971. He bought F.R. Stewart Heating in 1974, retiring in 2001.
He married Patricia Johnson on June 4, 1977, in Battle Lake, Minnesota. They made their home in Henning, Minnesota working and raising their family together.
He is survived by his wife, Pat Torkelson; daughter, Christina (Eric) Hammer; granddaughters, AnnMarie and Jenna of Satellite Beach, Florida; son, Jon Torkelson of Henning, Minnesota; brother-in-law, Jerry Anderson of Virginia, MN; sister, Lora Torkelson of Tennessee; as well as many nephews, nieces, cousins, friends, and a special brother-in-law Duane Johnson of Dent, Minnesota.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Shirley Torkelson; sister, Ann Anderson; grandparents, Rosie and Alice Torkelson, Sigval and Marie Johnson, and in-laws Ernest and Delphine Johnson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Oakwood Supper Club in Henning Minnesota on Sunday June 5, 2022, from 11:00AM – 2:00PM
Visitation on Friday June 3, 2022, from 3-7PM at Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Battle Lake, Minnesota
