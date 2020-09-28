Sue Ellen Bjerkebek Barasch, age 79, of Fergus Falls, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020, under the care of LB Hospice and PioneerCare.
Sue was born July 28, 1941, in Americus, Georgia, the first of four daughters born to Helmer and Elaine (Brown) Bjerkebek.
After the family moved back to Fergus Falls, she attended Madison grade school, Washington Junior High, graduating from Fergus Senior High School in 1959.
Sue went on to attend Moorhead State University and later moved to Burlingame, California to work as a bookkeeper. A few years later, after moving to Boulder, Nevada, she met and married Harman Barasch. They loved traveling on their motorcycles to various states and back to visit family in Minnesota.
Sue loved to read, travel and care for her pets, Harris the parrot and an African grey parrot named Brewster as well as her cats. She loved to joke and laugh and had a very positive attitude about life.
After Harmon’s death, Sue returned to Fergus Falls where she was employed by Wells Fargo Bank.
Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband Harmon Barasch in 1989, infant sister and brother-in-law, Maynard Walvatne.
She is survived by her two sisters, Pat (Norman) Gunderson, Fergus Falls and Janet (David) Brenaman, Two Harbors. She also leaves six nieces and two nephews. Sue will be sorely missed by her very good friend of many years, Keren (Ronald) Gandy of Fergus Falls.
Burial will be at Christ Episcopal Church in Las Vegas, next to her husband, Harmon.
Funeral arrangements provided by Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
Condolences: www.glendenilson.com.