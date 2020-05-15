Susan Marjorie (Reger) Arneson, 61, lost her battle with lung cancer May 11, 2020. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, in the comfort of her own home.
Susan’s favorite quote was: “Love is a priceless gift, share it as I did!”
She was born in Parkers Prairie, on November 5, 1958, daughter of Jerome and Francis Reger. She graduated from Battle Lake High School 1977 and, that summer, married Dave Arneson on July 5, 1977. The following year she graduated from Alexandria Technical college. After graduating they moved to Racine, Wisconsin. After having three children (Brenda, Jeremy, Justin) they made the decision to move back to Minnesota in 1983 to raise their family. Susan was a legal secretary for her entire career. She also did foster care for 10 years during that time. When she was not working, she most enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She never passed up an opportunity to be a part of their activities! She never missed a birthday card, an Easter basket, and she loved reading books to them while holding them tight!
Other things Susan enjoyed was being a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. She had a wonderful church family. She was slow-pitch softball pitcher, short stop and team manager. Her husband was the coach, until she fired him! She attended every wedding because she knew she would get to dance her heart out. There were many long and short rides on Cackledaddy (Dave’s motorcycle) and she loved them all. Susan spent many summers on Ottertail Lake cruising in the boat and playing catch with her grandkids. Her favorite winter hobby was going to dinner and a show with her best friend. She especially looked forward to family reunions, card nights (whist) and family game nights.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Christine (Reger) Arneson.
Susan is survived by her husband: David Arneson of Fergus Falls, her children: Brenda (Thomas) Bailey of Fergus Falls, Jeremy Arneson of St. Paul, Justin (Kelly) Arneson of Fergus Falls, her sister: Rose (Lyle) Hellerman of Evansville, her brothers: Jerome (Chris) Reger of New Ulm, Steve Reger of Brandon, Robert (Lou Ann) Reger of Dalton, Dan (Pam) Reger of Clitherall, and her five grandchildren: Izack and Drew Bailey, Seylah, Koyer and Bretlyn Arneson.
To protect the health and safety of all, services are currently being limited as required by state and local authorities and the CDC. Expressions of sympathy during this time can be left on the condolences page available with the obituary on our website. Check the funeral home website for the latest COVID-19 update.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date when facilities are open again to the public. If you would like to attend and are uncertain whether we have your current contact information, please mail it to Dave @ 1338 East Hills Drive, Fergus Falls, MN 56537 so you can receive an announcement.