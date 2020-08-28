Susan Kay (Christianson) Thornswood, 67, of Fergus Falls, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Susan was born February 26, 1953, to Kelly and Delores (Ringquist) Christianson in Fergus Falls. Growing up horses were very important to her and her family. As a child she spent her days on the farm caring for and riding horses with her sister, Sandy. She also spent time going on trail rides with her family.
She graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1971. She continued her education at Fergus Falls Community College, where she studied nursing and graduated in 1980. She was employed as a kidney dialysis nurse for 20 years in Minneapolis.
She enjoyed gardening, shopping, movies, spending time with her two boys and three grandchildren, going on vacations, Valley Fair, and going to the State Fair with her mother, Delores and her children.
Preceding her in death was her father, Kelly Christianson.
Susan is survived by her children, Jerid (Katrina) Courneya of Frazee and Bryce Courneya of Burnsville; three grandchildren, Jack Courneya, Justin Courneya and Joe Courneya; mother, Delores Christianson; sister, Sandy Hannah; brothers, David Christianson and Dean Christianson.
Assistance provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.