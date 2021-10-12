Sydney MacLean, 79, of Fergus Falls, died Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the Minnesota Veteran’s Home in Fergus Falls.
Sydney (Syd) was born April 8, 1942, in Culver City, California, to Betty MacLean and Charles MacLean. Syd passed away on Saturday, October 2nd, 2021, at 79 years old of COPD. He resided in California, Hawaii, Butler and, most recently, Fergus Falls Veterans Home.
Syd was a 12-year decorated veteran of the U.S. Navy specializing as an electronics/radio technician. After leaving service, his occupations include carpenter, baker, electronics repair, hog farming and volunteer assistant veteran's outreach officer in New York Mills. He was also a member of the VFW in Perham and Underwood.
Syd is survived by sister, Lynn Brand, of Fergus Falls; brother, Alec MacLean, Cupertino, California; sister, Mary Claire MacLean, Petaluma, California; step-daughter, Lisa Towry, Scandia; son, Scott MacLean; niece, Heather Brand Hastings as well as additional cousins, nieces and nephews.
Those who knew Syd loved him. He will be missed!
Memorial Gathering: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, October 17, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. Military Honors will be presented at 12:45 p.m.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.