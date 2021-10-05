Sydney MacLean Oct 5, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sydney MacLean, 79, of Fergus Falls, died Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the Minnesota Veteran’s Home in Fergus Falls.Memorial Gathering: 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Sunday, October 17, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. Military Honors will be presented at 12:45 p.m.Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. To plant a tree in memory of Sydney MacLean as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Public Health Nurse HELP WANTED Truck Drivers For Fall Harvest. For Corn, Soybeans Nurses and Medical Staff PARKERS PRAIRIE POLICE DEPARTMENT Member Services Representative Corrections/Bailiff Officer Full-Time and Part-Time Positions Someplace Safe is seeking a full-time Water/Wastewater Operator LAKELAND MENTAL HEALTH CENTER View all job listings >