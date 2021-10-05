Sydney MacLean, 79, of Fergus Falls, died Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the Minnesota Veteran’s Home in Fergus Falls.

Memorial Gathering: 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Sunday, October 17, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. Military Honors will be presented at 12:45 p.m.

Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.

To plant a tree in memory of Sydney MacLean as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.