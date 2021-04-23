Sylvia Marie Constance Rostad died peacefully at the Broen Home in Fergus Falls, on Monday, April 19, 2021, at the age of 97. Connie was a cherished member of many families.
Connie was born on November 24, 1923, the child of George Rostad Sr. and Lydia Constance Frigard Rostad. They farmed in Goodhue County.
Connie’s biological mother tragically died shortly after the birth. Christine Rostad Haugen (Chrissie) of Fergus Falls was the sister of Connie’s father. Her husband, Dr. G.T. Haugen was able to drive to the funeral in Goodhue County and returned home with 3-week-old Sylvia Marie Constance Rostad. Dr. G.T. and Christine Haugen, her aunt and uncle, raised Connie and their son George William as brother and sister. Connie’s father remarried and their son, George Norman Rostad, is Connie’s devoted half-brother.
Connie attended Adams Elementary School and proudly recounted that she could still recite the names of all of her elementary teachers, in the correct order. After attending Fergus Falls High School, Connie graduated from Concordia College in Moorhead, and completed her nurses training at Fairview Hospital in Minneapolis. Connie often stated that she was honored to wear a black and gold Concordia class ring. Connie was proud of her long service to the community as a school nurse for the Fergus Falls schools. The students remember her fondly.
As a lifelong member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Connie fully participated in the life of the church. She attended Sunday school with friends Edna Brotten and Charlie Beck. Much later in life, Charlie and Connie enjoyed mealtime at the Broen Home by matching wits with each other. Everyone wanted to be her friend or for her to be their grandmother or mother. Connie was a tutor and mentor to Lei, who she met through the Bethlehem Resettlement Program. Lei was a bright Vietnamese young lady, alone and new to the USA. For years, Connie tutored her in English and helped her find her way in America. Now, she is “Grandma Connie” to Lei ‘s two young children.
Connie took joy in hosting events for family and friends, entertaining them with her clever humor and wry wit. She set an elegant table. Connie liked to say she had a few very special recipes: sugar cookies, chocolate chip oatmeal cookies, angel food cake from scratch, and her sour cream banana muffin recipe that, she said, “traveled the world.” These recipes are still traveling.
Connie loved music, playing the piano, sewing, knitting and crocheting. People who were lucky enough to know her, must have some item she made. She was a faithful member of the Donut Club. Connie’s favorite books, she said, were the Bible and the dictionary, fitting for a good Lutheran and a determined crossword puzzler.
Connie was filled with wit and wisdom: “If you don’t enjoy what you’re doing, stop doing it and if you are doing what you want, then do more of it.”
In her last three years, Connie often marveled at her “luck at falling in with the right people,” her explanation for the love and care she received from so many. Of course, in her own self-deprecating way, she neglected to factor in all the love and care she showered into others.
Connie is predeceased by: her mother, Constance Frigard Rostad, her aunt and uncle who raised her Dr. G.T. and Mrs. Haugen, her beloved father, George Rostad Sr., her cousin/brother, George William Haugen, and her life partner, Carroll Crouch.
Connie is survived by the children and families of: George Norman and Alice Rostad and children, Steven, Joel and David; Victor “Buzz” Jr. and Ann Lundeen and children Susan, Julia, Paul and Kathryn; Mary and David Lundeen and children, Karen, Emily and Eric; Edward and Ione Lundeen and son Dan; Helen Lundeen Whittmore and children Catherine, Ned, and Daisy; Ruth Lundeen MacKenzie Saxe and children Max and Abby; Dr. George William and Lucille Haugen and children Terry, Steven, Peter and Jennifer, and Lei Nygun and Thinh and children, George and Lily.
Connie offers special thanks to all those who helped her in her late years, including: Julia Lundeen, Buzz and Ann Lundeen, Mary Lundeen, Cynthia Nystrom, Shar Anderson, Dorothy and Gene Porter, Kathryn Boss, Charlie and Joyce Beck, Darlene Sigurdson, and the entire staff at the Broen Home.
Memorials are preferred to District 544, Fergus Falls Community Food Shelf, Fergus Falls Area College Fund, or donor’s choice.
Livestream service will be 1 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021. Due to COVID, the family asks that you view the service for Connie via livestream. Please refer to her tribute wall for a link to the livestream.
The Rev. David Strom will officiate.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.