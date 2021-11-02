Sylvia Leabo, 83, of Erhard, died Friday, October 29, 2021, at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
Sylvia Marie Leabo was born September 15, 1938, to Sanster and Mildred (Berg) Nokleby in Fergus Falls. She was baptized at Aastad Lutheran Church and confirmed at St. Pauls Lutheran Church both of rural Fergus Falls. In 1956 she graduated from Fergus Falls High School.
On October 26, 1957, Sylvia was united in marriage to Robert D. Leabo.
Sylvia was dedicated in taking care of her family as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was everyone’s go to person. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was an active part of the lives of all those around her. She especially enjoyed gatherings around the campfire.
Sylvia loved spending time in her garden and baking for her family. She was a lifelong member of Tonseth Lutheran Church Ladies Aid.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Sanster and Mildred Nokleby; husband, Robert.
Sylvia is survived by her children Scott Leabo of Erhard, Tamala (Sverre) Rostad of Erhard, Steve Leabo of Erhard, Ted (Katherine) Leabo of Erhard; grandchildren, Ryan (LeAnn) Leabo, Kirsten (Brent) Lanoue, Stephanie (Jamin) Linski, Amber (John) Gullingsrud, Andrew Leabo, Amanda Leabo and Jesse Leabo; numerous great-grandchildren; sisters, Karen (Darvin) Peterson of Wadena and Sonyia (Dan) Oehler of Erhard, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation: One hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home.
Memorial service: 11 a.m., Thursday, November 4, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Rev. David Strom.
Interment: Tonseth Lutheran Cemetery, Erhard.
Arrangements provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.