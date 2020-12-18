Tamara “Tammy” Knutson (Grandma Tammy), went home to be with Jesus in the morning hours of December 17, 2020, at Sanford Health in Fargo. Curt was able to hold her hand as she entered his presence.
Although Tammy’s passing was unexpected, we know with certainty, that she is now in the presence of the One Who created her. Her faith in Jesus Christ was a living testament to who He is. People would say that Tammy was “the sweetest lady” and they were right. That sweetness was Jesus’ love pouring out of her and every person who had the privilege to meet her would go away knowing they had encountered something special. She had a way of making everyone she met feel at ease. With her soft words of kindness, or a sweet treat she baked from scratch (internationally known for her “Tammy Buns”), or a lingering hug for her grandchildren, she always found ways to add little bits of Jesus to people’s lives.
Tammy’s legacy in this world was her relationships. She selflessly invested into the people around her. Bible studies and prayer with her friends; road trips with Curt and friends; game time and cooking lessons with grandkids; and time with her family were what she enjoyed in this life. Her hospitality was one of her greatest gifts. It wasn’t about her ability to entertain as much as it was making those in her home feel comfortable and loved as if they were a part of her family.
Tammy was born April 4, 1958, to Herbert and Delores (Albrecht) Alsleben in Moorhead. She was baptized and confirmed at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Moorhead. Tammy graduated from Moorhead High School and attended NDSU. On April 15, 1978, she married Curtis Knutson, of Ashby, in Moorhead. They moved to Page, North Dakota, and later purchased a farm where they have lived since.
Tammy was an active member of the Ebenezer Lutheran Brethren Church of Mayville, North Dakota and the “Page Area Mission Society” helping families and children with needs. She enjoyed attending her children and grandchildren’s sports and activities.
Preceding her in death was her father, Herbert and her in-laws, Carlton and Marjorie Knutson.
Tammy is survived by her husband, Curtis of Page, North Dakota; her children, Erik (Jessica) Knutson of Fergus Falls, Brent (Jess) Knutson of Erhard, Kyle (Lyndsey) Knutson of Moorhead; 12 grandchildren, Gavin, Matthew, Ella, Xander, Drew, Avery, Stetson, Kinsley, Sully, Kash, Ridge and Chance; sisters, Margo (Ron) Rowland of Wahpeton, and Debbie (Larry) Weigel of Florida; her mother, Delores Alsleben of Florida, and also numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls with a prayer service at 7 p.m.
Service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
The Rev. Mars Harper will officiate.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.