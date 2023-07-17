Tammy Jo Mueller, age 60, resident of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, died on Wednesday July 12, 2023 at Sanford Medical Center Fargo ND
Tammy Jo Goodendorf was born on July 10, 1963 in Great Plains IL, to Peter and Ardis Goodendorf.
Tammy was married to Jayson Mueller February 10, 1996 at Abundant Life Assemblies of God church in Ferus Falls.
Tammy had an associates degree in cosmetology as well as her ordination license from Life Ministerial Fellowship International.
Tammy and her husband Jayson founded and pastored at Christ Outreach Center in Fergus Falls from 2001-2015. Tammy was a passionate minister of the Gospel.
Tammy’s passion was to see people love the Lord as much as she did. She spent most of her days praying for and encouraging people all over Fergus Falls. She along with her husband also established New Life Thrift which was used as an avenue to bless those in need with clothing and other items. With everything Tammy did, she always put her beautiful and unique artistic flare to it.
Most importantly, Tammy loved her family. She loved spending time with them whenever she could, especially her grandchildren who were her greatest joy in life.
Tammy is survived by her Husband Jayson of Fergus Falls, Her son Adam (Lindsey) Mueller of Anoka, MN, Daughter Anna Calderone of Arizona, Beloved grandchildren Adrian, Ivan, Alethia, and Prudence, and her daughter Anna Calderone of Arizona, her brother Todd Goodendorf of Fergus Falls, as well as many beloved Aunts, Uncles, and cousins.
She was proceeded in death by her Parents Peter and Ardis Goodendorf, her grandparents, as well as several Aunts and Uncles
Funeral Service: Saturday, August 5, 2023 1:00pm, Hilltop Celebration Church, Fergus Falls, MN.
