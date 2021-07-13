Tanner Lee Lybeck, 22, of Villard, died Thursday, July 8, 2021, unexpectedly at his residence in Gainesville, Florida.
Tanner Lee Lybeck was born July 18, 1998, to Lisa Lybeck and Rick Hanson in Alexandria. He was baptized at First Lutheran Church in Alexandria.
Tanner attended elementary school in Alexandria and Glenwood. His high school years were spent at Rothsay where he participated in football and basketball, graduating in 2016. Tanner furthered his education at Mankato State University and Fergus Falls Minnesota State Community and Technical College for nursing.
Tanner was employed as a certified nursing assistant at various nursing homes and most recently, was working with music and at Rally Logistic in Gainesville, Florida, as the operational manager, he was “coming up” in that line of work.
Tanner’s interests included music, Call of Duty online, running, working out, eating healthy and traveling. He made several trips with Brandie to California to see family. He enjoyed making money through crypted currency, making people smile and laughing, being with friends and sports.
Tanner will be remembered for his determination in all areas of his life, his big smile, humongous heart, hated people getting bullied, his unique laugh, loving and caring nature, his wild curly hair his mom and dad didn’t like but everyone else loved, and his love for siblings, family and friends.
Tanner is survived by his mother, Lisa Lybeck; father, Rick (Tara) Hanson; stepmother, Brandie Borah Hanson; siblings, Taylor Anderson, Sierra Melcher, Kallie Hanson and Nathen Lybeck; nephew, Brody Anderson; grandparents, Lee Lybeck, Debi (Larry) Chesley, Sally Hanson and Perry Hanson; great-grandparents, Louis (Mardell) Nehk; adoptive families, Brain (Susan) VanDyke, Dennis VanDyke and Nikolas VanDyke, Casey (Steph) Curtis, Wyatt Curtis, Ethan Curtis and Preston Curtis, Carolyn (Scott) Nehk; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by great-grandparents, Lester (Lillian) Lybeck, Devin “Slicks” George, Robert (Geraldine) Dinkmeir and Clifford Hanson; Jason Nyberg and his dog, Lady Beefie.
Memorials are preferred to Tanner’s family.
Visitation: 4-6 p.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls.
Service: 11 a.m., Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls.
Please refer back to Tara’s tribute wall for a link to the livestream of the service on Friday.
Clergy: Rev. Dale Pepelnjak
Arrangements provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
