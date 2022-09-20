Taylor Darwin Kampsula, 26, of Fergus Falls, died Monday, September 12, 2022 unexpectedly at his residence.
Taylor was born May 20, 1996, to Michelle Stigen and Jeffery Kampsula in Fergus Falls, MN. he became a big brother to Brady Stigen two years later. He was baptized and confirmed at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
Taylor graduated from Kennedy Secondary School in 2014. After graduation he worked for Bobcat in Gwinner as a welder, Delzer Construction, and was a hunting guide for Feet Down Waterfowl. His most recent job at H & R Construction was his favorite and he was so proud of the work he was doing within the 563 Union.
Taylor was involved in cyclone soccer and the high school trap team. His biggest passions were within the outdoors; hunting and fishing. He especially enjoyed hunting geese and waterfowl with his buddies. He loved fishing at the farm with Papa Darwin, Uncle Randy, and his brother, Brady. He enjoyed snowmobiling and ice fishing with his dad, Jeff. Taylor loved his family very much, especially his daughter, Aliya. His mom, Michelle, is so proud of him and all of his accomplishments over his life and the past few years.
Taylor lit up the room with his electric smile wherever he went. His family is so proud of him and loves him so much. He will be missed by many.
Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Darwin and Joan Stigen.
Taylor is survived by his daughter, Aliya of Wadena; mother, Michelle Stigen of Fergus Falls; brother, Brady Stigen of Sioux Falls, SD; father, Jeffery Kampsula of New York Mills; grandparents, Dick and Sue Kjer of Weetown and Jim Kampsula of New Jersey; uncle, Randy (Karen) Stigen; aunt, Tonya Joubert; uncle, Wayne Kampsula; uncle, Robert Kampsula; uncle, Jack Kampsula; cousins, Arriana (Tommy) and Yael Velasco, Olivia (Taylor) Lemke all of Fergus Falls, Greg (Ashley) Kampsula and Kaci (Brady) Benner of St. Cloud, Brittany and Brianna Joubert of Fargo, and Carter Randklev of New York, and many, many other relative and friends.
Visitation: 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls and will resume one-hour prior to the service.
Memorial Service: 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 23, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Reverend Kate Bruns.
Interment: Bethlehem Cemetery, Fergus Falls, MN.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
