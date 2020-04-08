Ted Myron, 1948-2020

Ted Myron, 71, of Elbow Lake, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo.
Theodore Harold Myron was born August 6, 1948, in Fergus Falls, the son of Harold and Marrida (Bjerke) Myron of rural Elbow Lake. He was baptized at Aastad Lutheran Church and confirmed at Rock Prairie Lutheran Church. Ted attended Ten Mile Lake country school until seventh grade and graduated in 1965 from Elbow Lake High School. He received an A.A. degree in 1968 from Fergus Falls Community College and furthered his education at Moorhead State University. Ted started farming when he was five years old and farmed in Minnesota and South Dakota with his brothers Kurt and Mark ever since.
In January of 1970, Ted married Jane Burgess and they had four children: Jennifer, Erik, Andreas and Justin.
For 20 years, Ted was on the Grant County Water and Soil Resource Board. He was active in the Wendell Lions Club, where he received a Melvin P. Jones fellowship award. He served “Ted’s famous pancakes” for many benefits and open houses. In his spare time, Ted enjoyed fishing, hunting and trapping in Minnesota and South Dakota during his lifetime.
He had two granddaughters who were the apples of his eyes, Theodora, age 5, and Lillian Ackerman, age 9. He loved spending time with them, reading or reciting poems, and always a ride on the Polaris Ranger.
Ted is survived by his wife, Jane; children, Jennifer Myron of Elbow Lake, Erik (Tif Shol) Myron of Fergus Falls, Andreas Myron of Elbow Lake, and Justin (Jolee Ackerman) Myron of Elbow Lake; two granddaughters; sister, Kathy (Patrick) Myron Mahoney of Wasilla, Alaska, Kurt (Mary) of Elbow Lake, Mark of Elbow Lake; brother-in-law, Robert Spaulding of Hoffman, Michael (Elaine) Burgess of Ashby, and Connie Voiles of Grand Forks; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Ted was preceded in death by his sister, Christine Spaulding.
Memorial services will be held at Aastad Lutheran Church, rural Fergus Falls, at a later date.
Arrangements by Erickson-Smith Funeral Home of Elbow Lake.
