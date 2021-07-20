Teresa “Tracy” Haugen, age 42, of Henning, passed away on July 9, 2021, at St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud. Memorial services will be held on August 13, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Henning. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at church. Tracy will be laid to rest at Good Shepherd Lutheran Cemetery, Henning.
